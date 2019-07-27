Howard dazzles in debut, R-Phils lose 5-1

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Spencer Howard made his Double-A debut on Friday night and struck out 10 batters, but his performance on the mound wasn't enough to earn a win as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeated the Reading Fightins 5-1 on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Howard was just called up to the R-Phils and immediately made his first start for the team to kick-off the weekend. He allowed one run on four hits and walked two batters during his four and 2/3 innings of work. He was a second-round draft pick in 2017.

New Hampshire took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Reading answered in the sixth inning via an RBI single by Alec Bohm that tied the game. Then the hosts blew open the game in the bottom of the seventh as they plated four runs after loading the bases early in the inning.

Reading's Luke Williams went 3-4 with three doubles in the loss.

The R-Phils are now 22-15 in the second half of the season and 61-43 overall this year. The club has a 3.5 game lead in the division.

The two teams are set to play a doubleheader on Saturday. The twinbill begins at 5:05 p.m.