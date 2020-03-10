CLEARWATER, Fla. - There is more excited for the Philadelphia Phillies starting rotation this season. The staff will be lead by newcomer Zach Wheeler and followed by Aaron Nola and a healthy Jake Arrieta. Despite those big names, a lot of buzz surrounds one of the game's top prospects, Spencer Howard.
The right hander had a knee injury earlier this camp, but has bounced back. He had his debut this spring and feels better this spring than the previous few.
Right now he is focusing on his throwing mechanics and consistency.
His performance this spring and in the past has caught the eye of Phillies manager Joe Girardi.