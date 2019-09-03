Howard to start playoff opener for R-Phils

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 06:36 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:36 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils are focused now on the playoffs with the regular season now in the books. They will kick off the postseason on Wednesday in Baseballtown.

The team's ace, Spencer Howard, will start the first game of the series, the club announced. Howard, who was a second-round draft pick, was called up to Double-A this season and has impressed many people.

The right-hander is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA, 38 strikeouts and nine walks during his time at the Double-A level. He has started just one game, which was against the Trenton Thunder, who is Wednesday's opponent. He gave up four earned runs in that contest.

First pitch for Wednesday's game is set for 7 p.m.

