BETHLEHEM, Pa. - We look back on the 2019-20 season for the Bethlehem Catholic Golden Hawks girls basketball team, who had their sights set on a third straight state title.
The Golden Hawks girls basketball team has been on a historic run over the past three seasons. Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their shot at another state title came to a halt.
Head coach Kevin Medina reflected upon their undefeated season and his fondest memory, the comeback over Nazareth in the EPC title game. That win showed the true grit of his team.