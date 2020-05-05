BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The PIAA quarterfinals were the turning point for the Moravian Academy boys' soccer team. A loss in that round of the state playoffs in 2018 ended the Lions' season, but when they got past that point in 2019, they knew it was their chance at gold.
The Colonial League squad advanced to the final where they stormed back with four unanswered goals to beat Winchester Thurston to win the PIAA title.
The 2019 Lions team featured a dynamic offense, one that averaged over four goals per contest. Now they begin their preparations for a repeat in 2020.