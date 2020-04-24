ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Salisbury pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2019 high school football season on a September Friday night. The Falcons hosted Notre Dame Green Pond, who was vying for a Colonial League title, and bested the Crusaders 23-21.
The Falcons led 17-7 heading into the third quarter, but the Crusaders climbed back into the game and had a chance to win at the end. Then Timmy Buda made a tackle right before the end zone that resulted in a walk-off goal line stand.
It's a play that is memorable for many in the high school.