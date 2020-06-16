BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Boyertown boys' and girls' soccer teams enjoyed successful 2019 campaigns. The girls' team took extended their season to the state championship where they captured PIAA gold.
It was the first state crown for the program and it was a hard fought title all the way to the end. The championship contest went into double overtime before Boyertown bested Conestoga for the 4A gold medal.
Mikayla Moyer netted the game winner for the Bears, a shot she was familiar with after practicing it often leading up to the championship tilt. She, along with Sam Goffice, will be back for Boyertown, who is know waiting for the approval to return to training as the state re-opens from coronavirus restrictions.