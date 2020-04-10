NAZARETH, Pa. - It's a play that will be talked about for quite some time in Nazareth, maybe forever. The gutsy decision that resulted in the "Nazareth Special," which earned the Blue Eagles a walk-off win in the District 11-6A football title game.
The game and the championship-winning play were some of the best from the 2019 high school football season. Despite the victory and the confidence from the Blue Eagles in the final moments of the game, there was some "uncertainty" going into the game, according to Nazareth head coach Tom Falzone.
Several key players were dealing with injuries in the days leading up to the championship tilt and the Blue Eagles' lone loss that season was to those Parkland Trojans, who they would face with a trophy on the line. Parkland hit their stride late in the season and entered the final on an eight-game win streak.
Nazareth trailed 14-7 at halftime, but led by quarterback Anthony Harris, the Blue Eagles fought back and sent the game into overtime where they trailed by one after a rushing touchdown by Harris. After that score, Falzone decided his team was going to go for the win.
Then one of the most memorable plays in Nazareth football history took place when Nate Stefanik tossed the game-winning pass to Jaiden Cabrera, who wasn't even a designed option on the play, in Nazareth's version of the "Philly Special" to win the district crown.
Falzone said that it is the most famous catch in Nazareth history.
Over the next few weeks, with the high school sports year over, the WFMZ Sports team will remember the top games, plays, and moments from the 2019-20 high school sports season in the High School Rewind.