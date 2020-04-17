HERSHEY, Pa. - The 2019-20 high school basketball season will be remembered for quite some time as the year full of unfinished business. Many schools never saw their seasons come to a close on their own terms as the state basketball tournament was halted and ultimately canceled before crowning champions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The abrupt ending certainly will be remembered by those impacted, especially the seniors, as a bad memory from what was a successful season as teams reached the final few round of the 2019-20 PIAA playoffs. For the Muhlenberg boys' basketball team, the season was historic for a positive reason as well.
The Muhls captured the school's first district championships when they won 71-62 in overtime over Milton Hershey in the District 3-5A title game at the Giant Center. Jacob Stoudt had a game-high 18 points to help Muhlenberg claim the crown.
The game had an electric atmosphere in Hershey with clutch shots coming down the stretch for both teams that forced the contest into the extra period.
No state champions were crowned this year in high school basketball in Pennsylvania, but district champions were and for the first time ever Muhlenberg is among that group.
Over the next few weeks, with the high school sports year over, the WFMZ Sports team will remember the top games, plays, and moments from the 2019-20 high school sports season in the High School Rewind.