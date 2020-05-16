EASTON, Pa. - Saucon Valley won the previous seven consecutive Colonial League wrestling championships heading into the 2019-20 wrestling season. Then Notre Dame Green Pond ended that.
The Crusaders topped the Panthers 41-33 on January 20 to win the league title and finish their league schedule without a loss.
It was a back-and-forth match at Catasauqua High School. NDGP took a 24-18 lead, but then Saucon Valley stormed back to grab a 33-30 advantage. In the end, the Crusaders earned the victory and the league championship.
The match was tightly-contested, in front of a packed gym, and featured a lot of twists and turns.