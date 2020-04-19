BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This Sunday, we look back on one of the marquee wins of the season for the Freedom boys basketball team. The Patriots found themselves faced with top seeded Allen in the District XI semi-finals.
The Patriots put together a full team effort in one of the biggest games of the season, picking up the 75-71 win. Malek Mims led the way with 20 points for the Patriots, his brother Caleb and David Barnes both added 16 of their own in the win.
Head Coach Joe Stellato was confident in his group, especially the freshman he had called up to the Varsity team prior to the playoffs. Stellato and his squad knew this was a win that would define the season, having fallen to the Canaries in the prior two meetings.
Freedom went on to win the District XI title, and made it to the second round of the state 6A tournament where they lost to Reading.