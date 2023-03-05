PHILADELPHIA – Senior Josh Humphreys and graduate student Tate Samuelson won individual EIWA titles to lead the Lehigh wrestling team to a second place finish at the 119th EIWA Championships, which wrapped-up Sunday at the Palestra. Overall, the Mountain Hawks had five wrestlers automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Lehigh scored 120.5 points to finish second behind Cornell (165.5 points). Host Penn finished third (106) with Columbia and Navy tying for fourth place with 95 points.
Humphreys won his third EIWA crown at 157 defeating Penn’s Anthony Artalona 6-4 in the finals. Samuelson became a five-time NCAA qualifier and defeated Jacob Nolan of Binghamton by a 6-1 decision at 184.
Other Mountain Hawks to qualify for the NCAA Championships on Mar. 16-18 in Tulsa, Okla. are Nathan Taylor (2nd at 285), Michael Beard (2nd at 194) and Malyke Hines (4th at 141). At-large selections will be announced Tuesday, with the seeds and brackets unveiled Wednesday at 8 p.m.