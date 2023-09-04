Wilson-West Lawn lost a 36-35 heartbreaker to Central Dauphin on Friday night but, if it is any consolation, they did emerge as the winner of the Triple Hot Play of the Week as selected by the fan voting.
Quarterback Tommy Hunsicker scrambled and left, right and back to his left again before finding Jackson Wagner on a 77-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs in front late in the first quarter.
