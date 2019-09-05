Sports

Hurricanes get late goal, and save to pick up win over Easton

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 10:55 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:55 PM EDT

Hurricanes get late goal, and save to pick up win over Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Liberty picked up the big early season win over Easton on the road on Wednesday evening, 1-0 with a late in the game. 

With under 10 minutes left in the match Liberty got a chip shot over the goalie for the games lone goal. On the other end the Hurricanes would stop the Red Rovers from equalizing on a great scoring chance. 

The Hurricanes and Red Rovers are considered two of the top three teams in the EPC Steel, providing importance to this early season meeting. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Reading Fightin Phils drop game-one to Trenton Thunder, 4-3
69 News

Reading Fightin Phils drop game-one to Trenton Thunder, 4-3

Lorenzen homers, Reds pull away to 8-5 win over Phillies

Lorenzen homers, Reds pull away to 8-5 win over Phillies

Hurricanes get late goal, and save to pick up win over Easton

Hurricanes get late goal, and save to pick up win over Easton

Parkland uses 2nd half comeback to beat Emmaus

Parkland uses 2nd half comeback to beat Emmaus

Fleetwood runs away with 6-0 win at Berks Catholic

Fleetwood runs away with 6-0 win at Berks Catholic

Crusaders prep for showdown of undefeated teams

Crusaders prep for showdown of undefeated teams

Lehigh looks to shake off home opener on the road at Villanova

Lehigh looks to shake off home opener on the road at Villanova

Golden Wolves ready to roll in programs 2nd season

Golden Wolves ready to roll in programs 2nd season

Lady Golden Bears are ready to make another run in 2019

Lady Golden Bears are ready to make another run in 2019

Reading Royals sign another forward for 2019-20 season

Reading Royals sign another forward for 2019-20 season