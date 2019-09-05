Hurricanes get late goal, and save to pick up win over Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Liberty picked up the big early season win over Easton on the road on Wednesday evening, 1-0 with a late in the game.

With under 10 minutes left in the match Liberty got a chip shot over the goalie for the games lone goal. On the other end the Hurricanes would stop the Red Rovers from equalizing on a great scoring chance.

The Hurricanes and Red Rovers are considered two of the top three teams in the EPC Steel, providing importance to this early season meeting.