PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”
Too soon? No way.
Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular athlete rankings, Hurts’ performance has soared to MVP standards and has fans already predicting the NFC East will be won in a walkover. Hey, did you hear Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show? Cool. Bummer for Hurts, though, he’ll be game-planning at halftime and have to miss the performance.
OK, that’s a bit of a stretch for late September — and with the Phillies still in a pennant race.
But Hurts and the Eagles have barely scratched the surface of what a healthy team can achieve. Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert in Sunday’s 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders.
“I think we have yet to play our best ball,” Hurts said.
The Eagles and their fans are overjoyed they have Hurts and not his predecessor, Carson Wentz — the quarterback Hurts replaced as the starter went down more often than the price of his still-for-sale authentic Eagles jersey. Wentz was sacked nine times, lost a fumble that set up one Philadelphia touchdown and all but 24 of Wentz’s passing yards came in the second half, long after the outcome had been determined.
The game went Philadelphia’s way. So did the franchise’s decision to scrap Wentz for Hurts.
“The work we put in, in the offseason is supposed to show in times like this,” Hurts said. “The trust we have in one another, being on the same page to see it pan out now is great. We know there’s more to it and it’s just the beginning.”