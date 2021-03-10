BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Saucon Valley is set to host the U.S. Senior Open in 2022 and volunteer registration has begun. One member of the club, who has volunteered for every USGA championship remembers those tournaments fondly.
Chris Watts was there in 1992, seeing the likes of Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, and Jack Nickalus to name a few. Watts commented on the thrill it brings to see such star power swing the club in person.
Back during the 1992 U.S. Senior Open, Watts' neighbor asked him to help out with scoring. Since then he has always come back as a volunteer for these marquee events.
"I just get a thrill being involved in it", Watts said about the USGA events held at the country club.
The turnouts in years past for these USGA events has been stellar, with record crowds most recently during an LPGA event. Watts expect to see the same type of turnout in 2022, barring any lingering restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration for volunteers started on Monday and according to Watts, they have already seen a good amount of forms come in each day.