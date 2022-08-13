Incredible story of how artist meets Tyrese Martin and paints his portrait in Allentown

You never know who you might run into at any moment.
If you don't believe it, ask Rigo Peralta, a well-known Dominican artist and owner of the art studio of his name.
Peralta was going to send his paintings to an event in Colombia when he met Tyrese Martin, the new signee of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.
Click on the video to see what happened next.
Rigo's studio is located at 1601 W. Chew Street in Allentown.
Martin is getting ready for his first year with Atlanta in the NBA.
To see the story in Spanish click here.