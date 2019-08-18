Indians take walk-off win over Pigs

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians knocked an RBI single in the 10th inning to earn an 8-7 walk-off win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday afternoon. The Pigs (60-64) blew an early 5-0 lead in Sunday's setback.

Lehigh Valley took a 3-0 lead in the first inning via a sacrifice fly by Ali Castillo and a two-run double by Austin Listi. Listi then extended the advantage to 5-0 with a two-run home run in the third frame. The Indians then got on the board in the fourth inning and cut it to 5-2 after five innings.

In the sixth, the IronPigs took a 7-2 thanks to an RBI triple by Gosselin and a RBI double by Castillo.

Then in the bottom of the ninth, JD Hammer gave up one run and then gave way to Connor Brogdon. Brogdon allowed on run to score via a wild pitch and then gave up a game-tying three-run homer.

The Pigs end their road trip and return to Coca-Cola Park for the final homestand of the 2019 season. The IronPigs kick it off with a four-game set against the Syracuse Mets, which starts on Monday. First pitch for the opener is set for 7:05 p.m.