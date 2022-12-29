BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Final day on the mats at Liberty's Memorial Gym in the 28th Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic. Individual and team winners crowned by days end.
In the team competition, the Nazareth Blue Eagles edged out Easton by 2.5 points to claim the top spot for the tournament. The full slate of individual championship results can be seen below:
Championship Results
107 - Aaron Seidel (Northern Lebanon) dec. Dorian Hoffman (Wyoming Valley West), 3-0
114 - McKaden Speece (Wilson (West Lawn)) dec. Cole Smith (Spring-Ford), 4-3
121 - Christian Horvath (Bethlehem Freedom) dec. Mason Ziegler (Quakertown), 6-5
127 - Trey Wagner (Northampton) dec. Seamus Mack (Hempfield), 9-2
133 - Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg, NJ) pinned Charlie Bunting (Nazareth), 2:51
139 - Oliver Fairchild (Easton) maj. dec. Jack Campbell (Nazareth), 11-3
145 - Collin Gaj (Quakertown) maj. dec. Marco Albanese (Emmaus), 14-4
152 - Gavin Cole (Council Rock South) dec. Ryan Santiago (Bethlehem Liberty), 5-3
160 - Dagen Condomitti (Northampton) pinned Bekhruz Sadriddinov (Council Rock South), 2:58
172 - Dominic Wheatley (Nazareth) dec. Jared Karabinus (Bethlehem Freedom), 7-0
189 - Adrian Gacek (Parkland) dec. Jacob Jones (Saucon Valley), 9-2
215 - Calvin Lachman (Quakertown) dec. Ryan McMillan (Wilson (West Lawn)), 3-1
285 - Sean Kinney (Nazareth) maj. dec. John Wargo (Phillipsburg, NJ), 13-0