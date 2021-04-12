ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley Raiders baseball team entered the 2021 season with only three players who had previous varsity experience. Early-on a lack of experience hasn't been an issue in their 4-2 start.
The three previous varsity players are joined by a young cast, three sophomores and three freshman.
Pitching has been key to the Raiders success in the early going, allowing only 14 runs through six games. Most recently they shutout Exeter in an impressive win, 1-0.
Two senior members of the team have been impressed with the younger players and how they've handled the varsity level. They also know that as important as pitching and defense are, their bats need to be more active moving forward.