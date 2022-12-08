READING, Pa. - The Wilson West Lawn girls basketball team lost a large part of their 17-win squad from a season ago. A youth movement now takes over the Bulldogs program.
The Bulldogs will look toward a pair of seniors to help lead the way this season, something they have gearing up for since the Summer. Aside from the veteran leadership, three freshman will be a part of the starting lineup - Laila Jones, Laura Crocana and Violet Houck.
With experience gone, the Bulldogs will be coming together on the fly, while gaining valuable varsity experience throughout 2022-23. Regardless of all that, this is a team that still hopes to build off of last years success.