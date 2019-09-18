Injured Eagles walk-through Wednesday before Sunday's contest

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Eagles ran a closed walk-through practice on Wednesday afternoon, as opposed to a fully padded one outdoors.

The Eagles are dealing with a slew of injuries following Sunday nights loss to Atlanta on the road. Head coach Doug Pederson made this decision with two games coming up in the next 10 days.

Detroit comes to town this Sunday, and Carson Wentz and crew will be ready for a tough Lions defense, even with a few potential wrinkles in the game plan.