EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette Leopards are getting ready to host Boston University on Wednesday night, and they'll be doing so without leading scorer Justin Jaworski. Jaworski will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
Head coach Fran O'Hanlon and his squad currently sit in a tie for fourth in the Patriot League. A banged up Leopards team, O'Hanlon is figuring out the right pieces to make it all work down the stretch.
Boston University hold the second spot in the League, injures or not the Leopards are confident to finish the regular season on a strong note.