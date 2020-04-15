LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - As announced earlier in the week, schools all around District XI will light up their stadiums and scoreboards on Friday night to pay homage to the front line workers during this global pandemic.
The "Friday Night Lights" idea is similar too, and on a grander scale then the porch light campaign that neighborhoods around the area have done.
District XI football chairman Jason Zimmerman had this to say about the campaign, "let's turn our giant porch light on which for us schools is our stadiums. It's something people can see from the outside and for people to see at home and support".