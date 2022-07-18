Berks County was well represented at the Madison Keys "Court of Dreams" tennis event held in Charles City, Iowa. From event director Ryan Knarr to announcer Don Hutchison and Conrad Weiser rising junior Emma Perkins, eastern Pennsylvania had its handprint all over the event.
"It was beyond words," said Knarr. "It really was the culmination of two years of planning, preparation. To have Madison and friends there for a great cause was very rewarding."
Perkins was able to take to the court for a doubles showcase with Keys on one of the finest lawn tennis surfaces in the United States. It was a weekend of memories for everyone who took part.