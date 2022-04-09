ALLENTOWN - Darick Hall belted a three-run home run in the first game and Lehigh Valley earned a doubleheader split with Columbus on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Park.
The IronPigs won the opener 4-0 behind Hall's blast and stellar pitching from Ricardo Sanchez, Mark Appel and Jeff Singer who authored a combined two-hit shutout.
Lehigh Valley (3-2) scored the first two runs of the nightcap, but the Clippers took the lead with a three-run fourth inning that featured back-to-back home runs by Oscar Gonzalez and David Fry.
The two teams will play the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:35.