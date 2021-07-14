ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Last week the MiLB front offices announced their plans for the postseason at every level of competition for the 2021 season. Unfortunately at the Triple-A level their will be no playoffs.
The MiLB replaced the playoffs for Triple-A with an extended season by 10 games. Lehigh Valley recently announced who those final games will be against, including one last, five game home stand.
The IronPigs will begin their extended end of the season on the road against Buffalo before returning home to send off the 2021 season from Coca-Cola Park.
Worcester will take on the IronPigs one last time starting on Wednesday, September 29th. As of right now, there are no promotions set in place for the final home games.
Presale for the final series against Red Sox has begun for season ticket holders, while individual tickets will go on sale to the public starting July 22nd.