ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs released the start times for each game in their 2021 season on Tuesday.
All home games at Coca-Cola Park on days Tuesday-Friday are slated to start at 7:05 p.m. Saturday home games are set for 6:35 p.m.
All Sunday home games, except for two that fall on holiday weekends, are scheduled for 1:35 p.m. starts. Games on May 30 and September 5 are planned as 6:35 p.m. starts.
The team's full schedule is available here.
The team is expected to announce promotional schedules and further health protocols as the season gets closer.