ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Ahead of the 2021 season, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs announced their COVID-19 safety plan for home events at Coca-Cola Park this year.
“This safety plan goes into great detail what fans can expect when they come to the ballpark for each home game,” said team president and general manager Kurt Landes. “We have worked tirelessly with Major League Baseball and the Allentown Health Bureau to make sure this plan promotes safety while allowing fans to enjoy their experience here as they have previously. We know a number of elements of this plan represent unique changes to Coca-Cola Park, but we appreciate our fans’ understanding and help as we ensure a safe return-to-fun experience.”
On game days in 2021, fans can expect cashless transactions and digital ticketing. Additionally there will be social distancing enforced at gates, concession stands, elevators and restrooms.
Additionally, stadium staff will work to clean common surfaces repeatedly. Masks must be worn at all times inside Coca-Cola Park.
The 2020 minor league baseball season is set to begin in May.