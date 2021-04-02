ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs announced the spring training schedule for the Philadelphia Phillies taxi squad, which is working out this month at Coca-Cola Park.
The team is set to play a series of exhibition games over the coming weeks in preparation of the start of the minor league season in May. The taxi squad will face teams from the New York Mets and Yankees.
“This will be an outstanding opportunity for fans to take in a few baseball games prior to the IronPigs regular season while watching the Phillies’ top prospects at Coca-Cola Park,” said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes, in a news release. “We are thankful to Major League Baseball and the Philadelphia Phillies for allowing us to host fans at these games. Moreover, I’m excited to see fans at a live baseball game at Coca-Cola Park for the first time since August of 2019.”
Three of the games at Coca-Cola Park fans will be able to attend. Tickets will be available for the contests on April 17, April 25, and May 1. All three of those games are scheduled against the Yankees.
Tickets are on sale now and are $11 each.
The first home spring training game for the team is set for April 5 against the Mets at 3:05 p.m.