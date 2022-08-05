ALLENTOWN - The IronPigs have been playing consistent baseball all season long. No matter who's in or out of the lineup, the club has been able to weather roster changes and win games.
Lehigh Valley enters play tonight in a tie for first place in the International League East and have won five straight overall - including the first three in this series with the Syracuse Mets.
The latest change is Nick Maton promoted to Philadelphia and Yairo Munoz sent to Lehigh Valley. No matter what, the club remains focused - eyes on the prize and, hopefully, a trip out West later in the season.
"I mean, we want to go to Vegas and play in that playoff," infielder Dalton Guthrie said. "So, we're all pretty excited about making a playoff push here. Whatever happens with going up or down or whatever, it's kind of out of our control. You just play the best you can. But as a team, we want to go to Vegas and play in the playoffs. So, that's what we're looking forward to."