ALLENTOWN - Carrying over the momentum from Friday's exciting comeback win, Lehigh Valley got jumped on visiting Rochester early in a 9-1 victory at Coca-Cola Park.
Dustin Peterson doubled in a first inning run and Josh Ockimey followed with a two-run single off of Red Wings starter Sterling Sharp.
Ockimey and Scott Kingery would each finish with three RBI and Donny Sands had three hits and scored three runs for the IronPigs.
Lehigh Valley will be in search of a series win over Rochester on Sunday evening in the final game of the homestand.