ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley only managed to score two runs on Friday night, and it was too little, too late. Rochester picking up their third win in four games over the IronPigs, 7-2.
Each side held each other in check until the fifth inning, the Red Wings would put up a four-spot in the bottom half to grab the 4-0 lead.
Cornelius Randolph would hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to cut the deficit in half, but the Red Wings would respond right away. In the bottom half of the eighth Rochester would tack on three more runs to put the game away.
Lehigh Valley will look to bounce back in a doubleheader on Saturday.