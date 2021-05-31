ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs dropped their third straight game to the Worcester Red Sox in a shortened game on Sunday. Six innings were played with the Red Sox up 2-0 when the game was called.
Worcester scored a run apiece in back-to-back innings to take the slight lead, and it's all they would need. The IronPigs struggled from the plate, managing to get only three hits through six innings.
David Parkinson get the start for the IronPigs, he threw four and a third innings allowing only one of the runs and striking out four batters.
The IronPigs are off Monday before hitting the road for a series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starting Tuesday.