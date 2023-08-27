MOOSIC, Pa. - The IronPigs managed only two hits over the first eight innings of a 6-4 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at PNC Field.
The lone hit until the ninth for Lehigh Valley was a third-inning home run by Cal Stevenson. The lead lasted until the sixth as the RailRiders scored twice and then added four more in the seventh. Aramis Garcia slugged a three-run home run in the ninth for the IronPigs to provide the final margin.
Lehigh Valley has now lost four straight and seven of their last eight. The IronPigs return to Coca-Cola Park to begin a series against Syracuse on Tuesday.