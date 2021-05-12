MOOSIC, Pa. - The IronPigs suffered their second loss of the season on Tuesday, and on Wednesday night they'd get right back into the win column.
Lehigh Valley scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to grab a 3-2 lead, and pick up the win over the RailRiders.
The ironPigs would have to come back after scoring the first run of the game in the first inning. Ronald Torreyes hit a line drive RBI to right field for the 1-0 lead. The early lead held up for seven innings until the RailRiders tacked on two runs in the eighth.
In the ninth inning, Cornelius Randolph hit a two-run home run to give the IronPigs a one run lead. Mauricio Llovera came on in the bottom of the ninth to close things out and pick up the save.
This series continues Thursday night, first pitch set for 6:35 PM.