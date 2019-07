ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs completed their sweep over the rival Rail Riders on Sunday afternoon with a 10-7 victory.

The IronPigs faced an early 4-1 deficit before they came back to take a 6-4 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would tie things up in the sixth, and Lehigh Valley again took the lead in the seventh with four runs scored.

Next for the IronPigs is a quick road trip up to Buffalo for three games starting Monday night.