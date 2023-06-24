WORCESTER, Mass. - The IronPigs could not hold on to an early lead as Worcester rallied for an 8-7 victory on Saturday at Polar Park.
Lehigh Valley scored three times in the second and added four more in the third to take an early 7-3 lead. But the visitors bats went quiet as they managed only one hit until the ninth inning when they threatened, but did not score.
Weston Wilson, Rafael Marchán and Esteban Quiroz all had a pair of hits for the IronPigs who must win the final game on Sunday to earn a series split.