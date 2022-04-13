WORCESTER, Ma. - Lehigh drops another one of the road to one-loss Worcester, 7-3 on Wednesday night.
Both the IronPigs and Red Sox finished tallied seven hits, but unfortunately the IronPigs couldn't bring their base runners home.
The Red Sox scored two runs early and added to it in the fifth to grab a 6-0 advantage heading into the final stretch of the game. In the sixth, the IronPigs would get one back, and one apiece in the eighth and ninth.
Nick Maton and John Andreoil with solo shots, Jorge Bonifacio laced an RBI single, to account for the Pigs three runs in the loss.