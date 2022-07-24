ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley kept pace with Durham atop the International League East standings with a 3-2 victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday at Coca-Cola Park.
Will Toffey hit a two-run home run and Nick Maton singled home Scott Kingery with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the IronPigs (51-42) took the final two games of the short series.
Mark Appel earned the win to improve to 6-0 on the season. Tyler Cyr picked up his second save with a scoreless ninth inning.
Lehigh Valley will begin an important six-game series at Durham on Tuesday evening in a battle of division leaders.