ALLENTOWN (video courtesy of Service Electric) - The IronPigs were able to erase an early deficit and go on to defeat Buffalo 7-3 in the final game of the series on Sunday at Coca-Cola Park.
Trailing, 3-0 Lehigh Valley chipped away with single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to even the score. Jim Haley and Jordan Qsar hit solo home runs during this stretch to aid the comeback. The Iron Pigs added took the lead with two runs in the seventh on Haley's bases-loaded single.
Christopher Sanchez delivered six shutout innings out of the bullpen for Lehigh Valley and earned the win. The IronPigs will host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a six game series beginning on Tuesday.