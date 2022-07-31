DURHAM, N.C. - Lehigh Valley salvaged the series in Durham with back-to-back wins to close things out. The IronPigs closed out the series with a, 7-2 win over the Bulls.
Trailing by one through the early going, the IronPigs broke things open in the fifth with five runs.
Justin Williams and Rafael Marchan each ripped doubles in the inning, Williams with one RBI and Marchan with two RBIs. Scott Kingery would launch a two-run home run to cap off the inning.
They would add a sixth run in the sixth inning, Chris Sharpe with the RBI single. Ensuing inning, Nick Maton drove in the seventh run for the IronPigs.
Lehigh Valley is in a three-way tie for first with Durham and Jacksonville.