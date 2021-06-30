TRENTON, N.J. - Matt Vierling and Mickey Moniak brought Lehigh Valley to within one run in the top of the ninth before the come back was shut down. The Trenton Thunder earned back-to-back wins, 10-9.
Vierling and Moniak were two of eight IronPigs batters to drive in runs on Wednesday night.
After grabbing an early 2-0 lead in the top of the third, the Thunder responded in a big way with a five run bottom half of the inning. After a run apiece following the third, Lehigh Valley would trail by three runs heading into the sixth inning.
Three doubles and a fielder's choice ground out in the top of the sixth gave the IronPigs a brief 7-6 lead. Ryan Cordell, Dalton Guthrie and Charlie Tilson accounted for the three RBI doubles.
The Thunder would grab the lead right back in the bottom half of the sixth with three runs of their own, and add what would prove to be the game winning run in the seventh.
Lehigh Valley will look to get back into the win column on Thursday night in game three.