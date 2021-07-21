ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After scoring 14 runs the night before, Lehigh Valley struggled getting runners across the plate on Wednesday night. Worcester bouncing back with a 7-4 win.
The IronPigs had eight hits on the night, stranding several runners on base throughout the night.
Odubel Herrera, continuing his rehab assignment, sent a solo shot over the right field wall in the first inning to give the IronPigs an early 1-0 lead. The Red Sox would strike back in the second with three runs to grab the 3-1 lead.
Matt Vierling and Darick Hall each drove in a run in the fourth to tie things up at three. After falling behind again the following two innings, Rafael Marchan got the Pigs to within one in the seventh before their scoring drought began.
The Red Sox would add a run apiece in the eighth and ninth innings to put the game away for good. Lehigh Valley will look to bounce back on Thursday night in game three.