WORCESTER, Ma. - Lehigh Valley dropped the first two games of the series in Worcester, with a 4-3 loss on Wednesday night.
The IronPigs would grab an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second off a Nick Maton two-run, home run. The Red Sox would immediately cut into the deficit getting a run back in the bottom half.
Red Sox pitching would silence the IronPigs bats from scoring until the ninth inning after that quick shot.
Later in the the sixth and seventh inning the Red Sox would take the 4-2 lead combining for three runs in the two innings. In the ninth, Arquimedes Gamboa would hit a solo home run with two outs to get the Pigs within one, the next batter would strikeout to end the game.
Game three is set for a 6:35 PM first pitch on Thursday night.