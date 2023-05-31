ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley's late inning comeback comes up short against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in extra innings, 7-5. The IronPigs dropping the first two games of the series.
Both teams quiet offensively in the early going, with the RailRiders scoring the first run in the first inning and holding a 1-0 lead until the seventh. In the seventh, they would tack on one more for the, 2-0 lead.
Bottom of the eighth inning, the IronPigs bats wake up. Weston Wilson driving in the first run with a sac-fly, a couple batters later Simon Muzziotti with a two-run double, 3-2 IronPigs.
The RailRiders would tie things up in the ninth, Oswald Peraza with a solo home run. They would open the tenth inning with four runs to put this one out of reach.
In the bottom of the tenth, Wilson would line a two-run double to get the IronPigs within two. Unfortunately, they would not get any closer falling for the second straight night.