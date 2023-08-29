ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley returned home looking to shake off a rough road trip in Moosic last week. The IronPigs beginning their home stand with a, 9-8 win over Syracuse to help bounce back.
Early on, the Mets jumping out to a, 4-0 lead in the first inning. In the next inning, the IronPigs would cut the deficit in half with a Cal Stevenson RBI single that drove in the second run of the inning, 4-2.
In the bottom of the third, Simon Muzziotti would line a RBI single up the middle to score two runs and tie things up at four.
The Mets would grab the lead back thanks to a pair of two-run shots, 8-4 heading into the home stretch of this one. Bottom of the sixth inning the IronPigs would get right back into the game scoring three runs, 8-7.
Then, in the eighth inning, the IronPigs would tack on two more runs to grab the lead and complete their second come back for the win.