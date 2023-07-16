ALLENTOWN (Video courtesy of Service Electric) - Bailey Falter and three relievers combined on a four-hitter as the IronPigs completed a three-game sweep with a 7-1 victory over Charlotte on Sunday at Coca-Cola Park.
Lehigh Valley broke the game open with three runs in the seventh inning and added three more in the fourth. Simon Muzziotti, Jim Haley and Esteban Quiroz all drove in two runs for the IronPigs and Vito Friscia had three hits.
Lehigh Valley will head to Toledo to begin a six-game series on Tuesday.