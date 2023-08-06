ALLENTOWN (Video courtesy of Service Electric) - The IronPigs took over sole possession of first place in the second half standings of the International League East Division with a 6-4 win over Buffalo on Sunday at Coca-Cola Park.
Dustin Peterson, Darick Hall and Scott Kingery all homered for Lehigh Valley who took the lead in the third inning and never looked back. Hall drove in three runs with a two-run single and solo blast in the fifth inning.
The IronPigs took 4-of-6 from the Bisons in the homestand and now head to Rochester for a series that begins on Tuesday.