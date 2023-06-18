ALLENTOWN - Drew Ellis hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to help rally the IronPigs to a 4-2 win over Toledo on Father's Day at Coca-Cola Park.
Trailing 2-1, Ellis followed up a two out walk to Dalton Guthrie and a single by Jake Cave with his sixth home run of the season. Cave was 4-for-4 in the game, including his 11th home run of the season.
Lehigh Valley pitchers held the Mud Hens without a hit over the final four innings. Jeremy Walker picked up the win in relief and Ben Bowden earned his third save.
The IronPigs begin a six-game series in Worcester on Tuesday.